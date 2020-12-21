Raveena Tandon Opens Up About How India Inspires Her As A Country

Raveena Tandon has an impressive acting career as she has starred in over 60 movies. She is also quite active on social media as she lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. In an exclusive interview with The Post India, she revealed that India, as a country, inspires her the most. Read further ahead to know more about what Raveena said.

Raveena Tandon talks about India being her inspiration

In an exclusive interview with The Post India, Raveen Tandon has revealed that India has inspired her the most. She said that India’s rich heritage and culture is unmatched in the world. She also went on to say that India has several tourist treasures and wonders which need to be visited and discovered.

She also elaborated that ancient heritage sites like Hampi take one back to the civilisation times. The actor said that these are well-kept sites, too. She added that India is a blessed country in terms of diversity as well because one sees a lot of diversity in terms of languages, religions, food, dress, customs and so much more.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. Her Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She shares pictures from her travel diaries as well on social media. Her pet dog also can be seen in many of her pictures.

The popular actor has been a part of several blockbuster movies. Raveena Tandon’s movies are widely loved by her fans. She made her acting debut with the movie Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. Later, she also starred in Pehla Nasha, Parampara and Laadla. Some of the other popular Raveena Tandon movies are Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dulhe Raja, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Raveena Tandon’s performance in the movie Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence earned massive critical acclaim as well. The film revolved around the domestic violence a woman is subjected to from the second day of her marriage. She even won National Film Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in the film. She is next going to be seen in the much-anticipated movie KGF 2.

Image courtesy: @officialraveenatandon Instagram

