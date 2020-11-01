Raveena Tandon's Love For Nature Evident In These Picturesque Stills

Ever since her Bollywood debut, actor Raveena Tandon has appeared in a slew of blockbuster films, from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi to Dulhe Raja. Apart from her acting prowess, the actor has a keen interest in nature. Taking to social platforms, Raveena often shares the importance of natural beauty which picturesque stills. Here is a collection of Raveena’s post that reflects her love for nature:

The Hills

While posing alongside nature, here Raveena Tandon can be seen dolled up in a black t-shirt dress. Feeling the ‘lovely’ season, she essays how ‘the hills are alive’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She also quickly gave a weather update to fans and urged them to stay safe indoors.

Mausam Mausam , yeh lovely Mausam. #thehillarealive hello from the hills ♥️. Hearing a lot of heavy rains and thunderstorms in Maharashtra, Hyderabad and some other parts of our country, stay safe and indoors all. Prayers and love for everyone

Phoolmati

In this picture, Raveena Tandon can be seen showing a massive green leaf from her garden. Calling her ‘phoolmati’, the actor articulated that she loves to plant roses in her garden. Along with it, Raveena also prefers to don flowers in her hair.

#phoolmati ! roses from my garden! One thing I love, is to put in flowers and sunshine in my hair 🌹🌻🌝

Rainy Day baansuri

Previously, on a rainy day, Raveena decided to share a beautiful green view from her window. With beautiful green trees, the actor asked her fans to concentrate on the serene tune of the flute. The anonymous flute artist happened to have made the actor’s day.

If you listen carefully , you can hear the beautiful lilting strains of the #baansuri 🎼🎼🎼.. just made my rainy day! And the song “saawan ka mahina, pawan kare sor, nahi, shor😊” god bless this baansuriwala..

Twilight

With a picturesque still of sunset alongside tall coconut trees, Raveena shared ‘the magic of sunsets’ in this still. The photos showcase how the sky changes its colour in majestic hues from pale yellow to ornate pink. Take a look:

Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.” — Rabindranath Tagore. Magic of Sunsets.. The beauty and romance of #twilight. The hues changing from pale yellows to ornate pink and then jewel tones of purple .. give nature a chance and she puts on a show that’s difficult to capture. The magnificent canvas too vast to encompass in a picture.. it’s a memory to see,when your eyes are shut,and to meditate on..

