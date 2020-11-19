Raveena Tandon Conquers The Highlands Of Himachal With Crew And Children; See Post

Raveena Tandon's Himachal trip took an adventurous turn when the actor recently went on a camping trip in the highlands of the state. She was accompanied by two of her children and a small group of people who were presumably the camping trip guides. Her crew and family could be seen in almost all of Raveena Tandon's travel photos.

In the carousel of images that fans can see, it is evident that the campers are taking in the breath-taking view of the mountains from their camping base. The team has even clearly erected a spacious tent for all. Take a look:

One of the main reasons for Raveena Tandon's Himachal trip is work. She is busy filming her debut web series in the North. The legendary actress resumed work as soon as the production companies were allowed to resume shooting. It has been a couple of weeks since the K.G.F Chapter 2 actress has been touring and exploring the mountainous regions of India while tending to her professional commitments. Raveena Tandon's travel photos indicate that she has been enjoying herself while she is spending time with her family in the mountains.

She even spent her Karwa Chauth and Diwali in Himachal Pradesh. The video that follows has Raveena doing the Diwali Pooja like most people have done this year. Take a look at the Diwali video that the actor recently shared with her fans:

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Maatr and Shab (both of which released in 2017). Maatr was hailed for Raveena’s performance and its subject matter. She was also praised for the portrayal of a bold character in Shab. As far as future projects are concerned, Raveena Tandon will be next seen as Ramika Sen in K.G.F Chapter 2.

Raveena Tandon will also be seen making her digital debut with a yet-to-be-named web series which is reportedly being filmed up north. No additional details regarding the web series have been revealed as yet.

