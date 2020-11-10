Raveena Tandon Pays Visit To Bhilai Mata Temple In Himachal Pradesh

Actor Raveen Tandon recently went to Himachal Pradesh and visited the Bhilai Mata mandir. The actor was accompanied by her friends for the trip. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote that she had an amazing experience paying a visit to the temple. Check out the posts here.

Raveena Tandon visits Bhilai Mata Mandir

Raveena took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures from her visit. The actor can be seen having a great time with friends and family. She can be seen wearing a stylish grey top with blue rugged denim. As she has been in Himachal Pradesh, she also wore a pair of gloves along with a magenta shawl and got the perfect winter look. Raveena Tandon also managed to click a few pictures while she was climbing the stairs of the temple.

In the end, she shared a picture with her friends and family having the best time with each other. In the caption, she wrote, "Amazing darshan #bhilaimatatemple #beautifulhimachal #incredibleindia ! #à¤œà¤¯à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤¦à¥€ ! (sic)". Many of her fans shared hearts and flying kisses for her as they loved Raveena Tandon’s photos on Instagram. Take a look at how the fans expressed their love for the actor.

Raveena Tandon's videos

Previously, the actor posted a video on her Instagram on November 5, 2020. She was captured napping on the ground, surrounded by woods and trees. Raveena took a jacket to cover herself in the video. The actor captioned the post by writing, “When your caught napping at work!!”. See Raveena Tandon's videos here:

Moreover, the actor is popular on Instagram for her beauty talks. She recently posted a series of videos with the hashtag '#beautytalkieswithravz'. In the videos, she was seen standing on a bridge in Dalhousie donning a black striped long winter shrug, black scarf, and sunglasses. As she walked further on the bridge, she gave some tips to her followers to care for their skin, especially during winters.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen feature in the upcoming film titled KGF Chapter 2. The film is a follow-up to the 2018-released Kannada blockbuster titled KGF: Chapter 1 featuring starring Yash. Besides this, she will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Alert 24X7. Helmed by Soujan Josseph, the movie is written by Dilip Shukla. The upcoming film also features Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

