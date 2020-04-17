Raveena Tandon Contributes To Akshaya Patra Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has done her bit for providing relief to workers and daily wage earners who have lost their livelihoods due to industry shutdown across the country. The Mohra actor has donated an undisclosed amount to Akshaya Patra Foundation, which has stepped in to provide relief by providing food to thousands of people across the country.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshaya Patra is providing cooked meals and grocery kits to the poor and marginalised across several locations in India. The foundation extended their gratitude and acknowledgement of Tandon's contribution through their official Twitter account as they claimed that her contribution will facilitate them to help those families that have been starving amid the lockdown imposed by the Government.

Akshaya Patra has begun its relief service by providing meals or packed grocery kits to the marginalised and low-income segment of the society comprising of daily wage workers, migrant labourers, construction site workers, and needy people at old age homes and night shelters.

Meanwhile, India is currently under lockdown until May 3 to curb the spread of the virus. Hence, everyone has been asked to stay indoors and practise social distancing. As on April 17, 11,616 active cases of the Coronavirus infection have been registered across the country while 452 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

What's next for Raveena Tandon?

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, the actress is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

