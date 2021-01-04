Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla's stills from upcoming music video in Goa leaked; See here

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill who were shooting for their upcoming music video in Goa left fans excited after their pictures from the sets were leaked. One of the fan clubs took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the two stars who were spotted getting into that serious work mode after they welcomed the New Year together while partying in Goa.

Shehnaaz, Sidharth's pictures from Goa shoot leaked

In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill is seen donning a blue colored outfit with a beach hat while Sidharth Shukla looks engrossed in discussing a scene with their director for the shoot in a floral shirt. The fan page shared the picture and wrote, “Wawww very happy I can’t wait to see it best of luck.” The couple was recently papped at Mumbai airport as they return after a week-long vacay in Goa. The two looked all happy and cheerful as they flashed their million-dollar smiles for the paparazzi outside the airport. While Shehnaaz wore a pretty pink sweater with a pair of white denim, Sidharth rocked a bright orange T-shirt with a pair of basic denim. They had gone there for the shoot of a music video and after finishing off their professional commitments, the duo decided to ring in New Year's in the popular tourist hub.

According to Bollywood Life, the upcoming music video of Shehnaaz and Sidharth has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. Music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee has made the song. Sidharth Shukla took a break from the shoot of his next series Broken But Beautiful 3. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were recently in Chandigarh shooting for a music video. The Balika Vadhu actor shared a few snippets from his Punjab trip where he could be seen posing amidst a mustard field and another video where he is seen riding a bullock cart. They appeared in Tony Kakkar’s song titled Shona Shona as well, which turned out to be a hit number.

