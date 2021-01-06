Raveena Tandon To Play The Complex And Interesting Ramika Sen In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to share a new poster of the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 where she will be seen playing an important role. The actor recently spoke about her character in the film and how excited she is to see the reaction of the viewers. She was of the stance that her role in the film is quite interesting and unpredictable, which will give fans a good viewing experience. Raveena Tandon also expressed gratitude and enthusiasm as she got an opportunity to play a significant role in such a big-budget mass-appeal film.

Raveena Tandon on her role in KGF 2

Actor Raveena Tandon is all set to feature in the upcoming multi-lingual film, KGF Chapter 2. She is expected to be seen as Ramika Sen, who has a strong and distinct personality with a few shades of grey. In a recent interaction, Raveena Tandon expressed how confident she is about her role and the character sketch.

She said that she wouldn't want to reveal a lot because it has been quite an interesting and different role for her. Ramika Sen, according to her, is quite complex but very powerful at the same time. She also stated that the character has got shades of grey and one cannot predict the movement of her character in any way.

Raveena Tandon further added that the experience has been very overwhelming and the excitement among the fans has kept her quite anticipated as well. KGF 1 has had a huge fan following and the 2nd part is also dearly awaited amongst the audiences, which has been keeping the actor confident. She also shed some light on how her fans loved her first look in the film and hence she is sure that they are going to love the character of Ramika on screen.

Read 'KGF Chapter 2' Drops New Still Of 'Rocky Bhai', Fans Go Into A Frenzy, Teaser On Jan 8

Also read Raveena Tandon Says Adopting At The Age Of 21 Was 'best Decision Of Her Life'

Raveena Tandon had previously posted an introduction poster on Twitter where her character was seen wearing a cotton saree while scribbling on a piece of paper. She indicated that she is elated about the teaser release which is set to happen on January 8th.

Read Raveena Tandon & Sunny Deol's Movies List: Have A Look At Some Of Their Popular Films

Also read Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Her Daughter Being Her 'digital' Mentor

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

With Inputs from PR Handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.