Raveena Tandon's Exceptional Cinematic Journey And Awards She Bagged Throughout Her Career

While the showbiz world provides the audience with a much-needed dose of entertainment, the same comes at an emotional cost for the artists. Though the actors are driven by the world of glamour, fame, and money, they always struggle to live up to the expectations of their fans. Similarly, Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon has seen many ups and downs throughout her prolific career in the Hindi film industry.

Since her debut in Patthar Ke Phool, the actor has been impressing everyone with her exceptional performances and her immense contribution to the “method acting” in Indian cinema. From bold storylines to mainstream masala dramas, Raveena Tandon's movies have always been a treat for her fans. For which the actor has been appreciated and awarded numerous times.

So, here’s taking a look at a list of awards Raveena Tandon has had under her belt.

The New Face Award

Raveena made her debut alongside Salman Khan in the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool which was a massive Box Office hit. While fans swooned over this romantic drama, the critics too were impressed with the blooming chemistry of Salman and Raveena. For her impressive debut act, Raveena was awarded the New Face Of The Year award at the Filmfare Awards.

Honoured with National Award

Throughout her career in Bollywood, Raveena starred in many masala rom-coms and hence became a familiar name among the masses. However, she grabbed everyone’s attention with her bold and never-seen-before portrayal of Durga in the 2001 film Daman. Produced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film was highly appreciated and Raveena went on to win her first National Award for best actress.

A Shower of appreciation with ‘Aks’

After impressing everyone with her contrasting roles, be it in the mainstream world or the artistic cinema, Raveena’s expressive act in the 2001 film Aks stole everyone’s hearts. Starring alongside legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena proved that she can be a show-stealer in multi-layered narratives too. For her on-screen character of Neeta, the actor won the 'Special Performance Award at the Filmfare Awards.

And the winning streak continued with Raveena grabbing Best Supporting Actress' Award at the Screen Awards and Bollywood Movie Awards. Further, she went on to grab Critics Award (Female) and Best Supporting Actress Award at Bollywood Movie Awards and Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards respectively. Raveena was also honoured with Awadh Samman by the government of Uttar Pradesh for her spectacular performance in Aks.

So that was the list of all Raveena Tandon awards which she won with her uttermost dedication towards the art of cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be making a great comeback with the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2.

