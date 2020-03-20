Raveena Tandon Disinfects Train Cabin With Wet Wipes, Says 'safety Is Paramount', Watch

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took her Instagram and shared a series of posts from her latest travel on a train. In a video shared by her, Raveena Tandon can be seen with the safety mask over her mouth and sanitizing the berth inside the train cabin using wet wipes. through the caption, Raveena issued an advisory for all her fans as she said, "Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount.".

Have a look:

Read | 'Time to send these 4 to hell': Raveena Tandon hopes to see 'fitful end' to Nirbhaya case

Raveena Tandon's outing, she shared, is from last week when she had to leave town for a day's assignment. She assured her fans and followers that she had been safe while travelling and that she is back home to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her caption across all her posts read, "Skeletal crew and closed-door shoot luckily to a town with no corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March.".

Have a look:

Read | Raveena Tandon schools US broadcaster for ignorant description of 'Namaste'

Read | Raveena Tandon amused by rising bidet prices; shares a hilarious post online

What's next for Raveena Tandon?

One of the top actors of the 90s, Raveena Tandon has been a judge on a dance reality TV show and was last seen in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana in a brief appearance in one of the songs. The National award-winning actor was last seen on the big screen in Ashtar Sayed's thriller Maatr and Onir's Shab in 2017.

The celebrated actor is now reportedly set to venture into scriptwriting for her home production AA Films. According to a news publication, Raveena has written the scripts of four projects that are most likely to release on the digital platform. Raveena Tandon has been roped in for the role of a politician in the second instalment of the Yash starrer action thriller KGF franchise.

Read | Raveena Tandon joins 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.