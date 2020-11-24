Raveena Tandon 'walks In The Clouds' In Her New Insta Post, Watch Video Here

Mohra actor Raveen Tandon is quite active on Instagram. Raveena has been working in Bollywood for decades and has been able to gain a name and fans even after all these years and is continuing to do so. Raveena Tandon manages to keep her fans updated with her life and gives them a lot of tips on skincare through her fun videos in a segment she calls 'Beauty Talkies with Ravz'. On November 23, 2020, Raveena posted a series of videos on her Instagram from the beautiful laps of Himalayas and fans are delighted by the scenic landscape. See her post here.

Patthar Ke Phool actor Raveena Tandon recently went to take a trip to Himachal Pradesh and has been posting a lot of pictures from the hills on her Instagram. Raveena has been in Dalhousie for the shooting of her upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. She spent her Karva Chaut away from her family at the shooting location in the north. Recently her children joined her to celebrate their Diwali holidays with the actor on her sets.

The actor has been posting glimpses of her trip to the state of Himachal Pradesh surrounded by the snowcapped mountains. After her touristy encounters, sightseeing, camping and adventurous go-carting, she posted a video of herself walking or rather jogging in the rain, on the fogged and narrow mountainous roads of Manali. She also added three other videos showing the surrounding. Raveena can be seen in this video looking extremely cheerful while walking towards the camera.

She is wearing a long bomber jacket on a black t-shirt and grey joggers. In other videos, you can see the mountains and the tall trees which look hazy because of the clouds that have descended due to the weather. Raveena used the hashtag walking in the clouds in her caption and it expresses the scene very well. She also expressed her love for rains with another hashtag, just love the rain. See Raveena Tandon's photos from her trip to Himachal along with her post here.

Image credits: @officialraveenatandon IG

