Raveena Tandon Enjoys 'twilight Magic' While Swirling To The Tunes Of 'Afreen Afreen'

On December 6, 2020, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself enjoying the 'twilight'. In the video, Raveena is flaunting her white traditional dress as she swirls around happily. She added a popular Hindi song Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan. Raveena is currently shooting for her debut web series in Dalhousie.

Raveena Tandon enjoys 'Twilight Magic' in Dalhousie

In the video, Raveena can be seen enjoying ‘twilight magic’ in nature. Many fans were quick to like the video and drop lovely comments. our beauty is no doubt AFREEN (Beautiful). Aisa dekha Nahi khubsuraaat kahin (Never seen as beautiful as you). More power to you” with a red heart. Another one commented, “Looking gorgeous” with red hearts. Another user wrote, “Wow very pretty” with a fire emoticon. Siyaa Shankar too dropped a red heart in the comments. Another user said, “Stuff that dreams are made up of” with several red hearts.

Raveena is having fun while shooting for her upcoming project and it is quite evident in her latest Insta posts. A day back, she shared several pictures of an old man from her ‘Himachal diaries’ picture collection. In the caption, she wrote, “Some very interesting people and faces that you meet along the way.. ‘#himachaldiaries’. The weathered lines on their faces worn like badges of honour, tell their story of hard work and simple but tough life” with a heart. Her fans dropped red hearts and complimented her in the comments. Manav Gangwani, in the comments, asked her to come to Delhi. Several fans called her post ‘lovely’, ‘incredible’ and ‘beautiful’.

A few days ago, the Mohra actor shared a series of pictures of herself posing in nature. She can be seen wearing an all-black warm outfit paired up with a black hoodie, pink running shoes and sunglasses. She completed her look by keeping her straight hair loose. Her caption read, “Breaking through the clouds when the snow melts and you warm up to the sun again… I find my happiness where the sun shines” with a sun emoji and a heart.

Image Source: Raveena Tandon Instagram

