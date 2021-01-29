KGF 2 Release Date To Be Unveiled Today; Fans Share Their Excitement

KGF Chapter 2 is an upcoming Kannada movie written and directed by Prashanth Neel and has become one of the most popular movies before its release. The movie has already been creating a buzz on the internet and as the makers drop in another amazing update about KGF 2 release date, the curiosity of fans has increased over leaps and bounds. Let’s have a look at the latest updates about KGF 2 release date.

KGF 2 release date

KGF Chapter 2 is an upcoming Kannada movie and a follow up to the 2018 movie, KGF Chapter 1. As fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release, the makers recently took to their Twitter handle and shared this post in which they mentioned how that promise will be fulfilled and revealed that the KGF 2 release date will be announced today at 6:32 pm. They then added all the KGF 2 cast members in the tweet that included some of the famous actors such as Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, etc.

The moment this was posted on Twitter, the news spread on social media like fire. Many of the fans took to Twitter and reacted to this amazing news and stated how thrilled they were to hear it. Many of the fans reacted to the news by adding fire and heart-eyed emojis to depict how surprised they were and mentioned how badly they were waiting to know KGF 2 release date. Some of the fans also stated how this was amazing news and even began guessing as to what the release date would be. One of the fans also hailed in the comment section asking all the fans to get ready for the massive evening while another fan urged the makers to reveal the date early as they cannot wait for too long. Let’s have a look at how the curiosity level of the fans elevated when they came to know about the time when KGF 2 release date would be unveiled.

KGF 2 cast

KGF 2 cast is full of some of the most skilled and popular stars from several movie industries. Some of KGF 2 cast members include Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao and others.

