Loved 'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer? Here Are Other Kannada Action Films That Are Worth A Watch

One of the most anticipated films in India right now is Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 that managed to woo audiences across the nation is all set to release on July 16, 2021. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, wrapped up shooting in December after an extensive schedule. Apart from Yash, K.G.F Chapter 2 cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

If you loved watching K.G.F Chapter 2 trailer, here are other Sandalwood action films that you can watch while you wait for the Yash starrer to hit the screens. Check out action movies like K.G.F Chapter 2 to keep yourself entertained till July 16, 2021.

Ugramm (Voot)

Ugramm marked the directorial debut of KGF director Prashanth Neel. The film was lauded for its brilliant making, surreal background score and terrific performances. The story of Ugramm traces Agastya (Sri Murali), a mechanic, who saves Nithya (Haripriya) from some local goons and takes her to his house for safeguarding. After a series of events, Nithya learns about Agastya’s real avatar and his dark past in Mughor, a region ruled by blood ridden underworld. What made Agastya leave all this behind and who are the goons, forms rest of the story.

Mufti

Mufti is directed by Narthan and it features Shiva Rajkumar, Sri Murali and Shanvi Srivastava in lead roles. The film had got an exceptional response and was also a box office success. The story of Mufti follows Gana (Sri Murali), an undercover cop, who tracks down and confronts an underworld boss, Bhairathi Ranagal (Shiva Rajkumar).

K.G.F Chapter 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

This list would be rather incomplete if we didn't mention Prashant Neel's highly successful K.G.F Chapter 1, which got renewed interested of movie-goers in Sandalwood, opening a whole new future for Kannada films. It was one of the biggest hits of 2018, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time grossing Rs.250 crore worldwide. The movie sheds light into the Kolar gold mines and depicts a dramatic fight for power with action-filled sequences and a brilliant storyline.

Chakravyuha (Sun Nxt)

Puneeth Rajkumar plays civil Engineer Lohith, who is planning an attack on the law minister responsible for a student’s death. Watch him plan the perfect revenge by staying one step ahead of his nemesis.

Mr and Mrs Ramachari

Need a touch of romance with the action? Allow Mr and Mrs Ramchari to entertain you! Mr Ramachari is a huge fan of Vishnuvardhan and idolises all his traits. He is hot-headed, strong and brutal, but all of this changes when he sets his eyes on Divya.

Kavaludaari (Voot)

Kavaludaari is an action-thriller, with a traffic cop (played by Rishi) as its protagonist, who is interested in reopening an old case but faces too many obstacles. Guiding him on his journey is a retired cop (played by Anant Nag), who has scores of stories to narrate to the rookie. The camaraderie between these two characters is the highlight of the film.

