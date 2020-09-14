Raveena Tandon's Cat Puma Adorably Says 'no' To Bathing, Makes Fans Go 'OMG'

Actor Raveena Tandon has often been spotted sharing goofy videos and pictures of her furry friends. During the coronavirus lockdown, Raveena stayed with her pet dogs and cats, pampering and loving them. In the recent past, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of her cat Puma saying 'no' to bathing. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's videos.

Raveena Tandon's cat says 'no'

In this video shared on Raveena Tandon's Instagram, one can see the actor wiping Puma, her cat, after a shower. Puma seems to be not liking it. Tandon also asks her cat if she likes bathing and her cat says no. Further in the video, she also explained that during the lockdown her cat has been home all day and seems irritated. She added that during the pandemic, she also needs to take care of her pets. Raveena Tandon's caption simply read as- "Ever heard a cat say nooo! #pumathecat say no to a bath, agrees to stay home".

Also Read | Raveena Tandon feels like a 'boss lady' in unique shimmery pants; see pics

Fans find it amusing

Raveena's fans and followers went gaga over the goofy video. They seemed amused and found the video hilarious. One of the users wrote, "Wow amazing.... Love the cutie cat. Even my cat talks to me. And loves me, kisses me. I love my MEOWWWWW a lot.", while another commented, "OMG...what a cute sound of " no' and that moody attitude. I love cats ðŸ’–". One fan's comment read as, "Awwww she actually talking cat ðŸ˜³ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»". Check out more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits: Raveena Tandon's Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Raveena Tandon posts strongly on Rhea's arrest, seeks action 'with vengeance' on drugs

On the work front

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana. In the recent past, she also made a special appearance in Sheher Ki Ladki song. She currently gearing up for her an untitled Kannada film. Raveena Tandon has also bagged a prominent role in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film stars an ensemble of actors like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash. K.G.F: Chapter 2 was supposed to release in October, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the pandemic. Apart from appearing in films, Raveena Tandon has also been a part of several reality shows as a judge.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor’s movies that are a must-watch for their fans

Also Read | Raveena Tandon hints at ‘losing count of #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMast signature steps'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.