Raveena Tandon Shares Home Remedies To Prevent Hair Fall With Gooseberries

Fashion maverick Raveena Tandon is one such star who never fails to interact with her fans amid the ongoing pandemic and shares some exciting beauty tips with them. Recently, the actress shared a video on social media where she addressed the issue of hair fall and also gave some DIY homemade ancient remedies to help people. In the short clip, the actress described several ways of hair fall and also informed about the ways people can get rid of this problem by simply trying their hands on some homemade remedies.

Raveena Tandon shares beauty tips

The actress further said, “I have been hearing people complaining a lot about hair fall these days. There can be several reasons to it like stress, the chemical in shampoos, tension. Nothing is best than Gooseberry (amla) to make your hair more strong and silky. It's very good for your hair. So if you have thin or falling hair, eat a few gooseberries every day and you can even apply it on your scalp as well.”

While narrating the remedy, the actress asked her fans to boil approximately six gooseberries in milk till the time it turns soft. Followed by this, the gooseberry pulp needs to be mashed up completely so that no big chunks are left. After that, she advised her fans to apply the pulp on the head and wash it off with warm water after 15 minutes of application. At last, she said that the best thing about this hair pack is that her fans would not necessarily use a shampoo to rinse it off.

While captioning the post, the actress wrote that she wanted to share the ancient remedy to strengthen the hair and prevent hair fall. Several fans of the actress were quick enough to thank the actress for sharing the valuable remedy which is a problem with every girl next door. One of the users called the video as the “best message,” while another thanked the actress and wrote that this was much needed at this point in time. A third user chimed in and complimented the actress for her charming looks in the video. Another user from New York asked the actress about the substitutes to be used in place of a gooseberry because of its unavailability in NYC.

(Image credit: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)

