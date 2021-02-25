Raveena Tandon Gives Advice On 'when Life Gives You Lemon' With Throwback Pictures

Raveena Tandon treated her followers with a throwback picture of her trip to Himachal. In the image, Raveena can be seen standing in front of a lemon tree as she clicked a selfie while smiling slightly at the camera. The 46-year-old actress gave her followers a life lesson in the form of a quirky caption.

'When life gives you lemons'

In Raveena Tandon's Instagram post of her throwback picture from her trip to Himachal, the actress advised her fans to make the most out of life. She wrote in the caption 'when life gives you lemons, make lemonade out of it'. Many fans in the comment section complimented the actress on her natural beauty.

Fans' reaction to the throwback picture

Just like Raveena Tandon's photos on Instagram, her latest selfie with the lemon tree was a hit among her fans as several followers filled her comment section with compliments and praises. One fan complimented the actress writing down 'beautiful' in the comments while the other wrote that she looked 'angelic' as always. A few fans praised the actress for her witty caption.

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon Instagram.

Raveena Tandon's photos on Instagram

Enjoying an online fan base of over 5.2 million followers on Instagram, Raveena Tandon actively shares personal and professional updates with her fans through photos and videos. Maintaining her theme of 'throwback Thursdays', Raveena had shared an old picture of her goofing around with designer Manish Malhotra back in the 90s. Raveena constantly shares snippets of her work and personal moments with her fans on her social media.

Raveena Tandon's Instagram reels

Raveena posts several fun videos of herself on Instagram reels. The actress uploaded a couple of videos of her having fun and playing around in the snow. Recently, she uploaded a boomerang on the Instagram reel where the actress can be seen flipping her hair backwards, as she captioned the reel 'and we are ready to go'. In the latest reel by the actress, Raveena and her husband, Anil Thadani open a box of gifts and balloons in which several photographs of the couple are glued on.

