Raveena Tandon Shares 'one Of Her Favourite Clips' From Ranthambore Safari Trip

On February 7, 2021, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to her official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful throwback video from her pre-lockdown trip to Ranthambore. In the video, a tiger can be seen coming out of the river by swimming. The actor informed the fans that the tiger swam across giving them an opportunity to get some ‘beautiful shots’. In her caption, she said that it is one of her favourite clips and further gave credits to the videographer. Take a look at Raveena’s latest video enjoying wildlife and nature.

Raveena Tandon shares Ranthambore videos

Just before the lockdown was announced, Raveena Tandon along with her children had taken a safari trip to Ranthambore National Park. In the short video clip, a tiger can be seen swimming in the river and then strolling around. While sharing the throwback video, Raveena captioned it as, “One of my favourite clips. When the tiger swam across and gave us a great opportunity to get some beautiful Shots! ‘#ranthambore’ video credits- @officialrashathadani”.

As soon as the video was uploaded, Raveena’s fans were quick enough to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Lovely” with a red heart. Another fan commented, “Awesome” with a pair of red hearts. A user commented, “This is amazing. Nature is beautiful” with a heart-eyed face and loving face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Beautiful place mam” with OK gesture and praying hands emoticons.

Raveena Tandon is an active Instagram user who frequently treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, on February 4, 2021, the actor shared a series of selfie pictures from the sets of her upcoming web project. In the mirror selfie picture, she can be seen sitting in her vanity van in front of a mirror holding her cellphone. The actor wore a full-sleeved black turtleneck sweatshirt and had her makeup done.

Her hair was styled in curls at the end and she kept them loose. While posing for the camera, the actor flaunted her serious look. In the caption, she wrote, “Now ready to go… when waiting to be called on sets… ‘#timepassstrategies’”.

Many of her fans and followers complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Bhawana Somaaya commented, “Stunning”. A fan commented, “Awesome Mam”, while another one wrote, “Pretty Ravina” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user commented, “Love your beautiful hair @officialraveenatandon” with a red heart and heart-eyed face emoticons. Another user complimenting her wrote, “As always Beautiful @officialraveenatandon” with a red heart.

Image Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

