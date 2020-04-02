Raveena Tandon's Daughter Joins Her As She Tries 'flipped The Switch' Challenge

The social media has been evolving as one of the most influential communication media. Be it Instagram, Twitter or TikTok, the trends and trending hashtags have been one of the most viral things lately. One such trend that is making rounds all over the internet is the trend of 'flipped the switch'. This trend is all about cross-dressing as one turns the light off and then turns it on again. Recently, Raveena Tandon decided to try the trend with her daughter Rasha Thadani.

Raveena Tandon posted a video on her Instagram handle where the actor is seen having fun with her daughter as she makes her first-ever Tik-Tok video. The actor tried the 'flipped the switch' trend. She was seen wearing a simple black printed blouse with grey bottoms, while Rasha was seen carrying a casual look in black sweat t-shirt and grey joggers with a white cap. At the start of the video, Raveena Tandon is seen grooving on the beats of a Hollywood song and as the lights go off and on again, the duo has changed their attires and now Rasha is seen grooving on the beats of the same song wearing her mom’s clothes.

Interestingly, in both parts of the video, Raveena’s cute dog is seen making an appearance with a quizzical look.

Previously, Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy tried the 'flipped the switch' trend. The actor tried it with her mother-in-law and posted a video on her social media. The video was widely loved as it turned out to be really cute and adorable. Sameera Reddy wrote, “When your mother in law steals your thunder #asli #gangster @manjrivarde you were epic! She #flippedtheswitch thank you for being as crazy as I am...Please try this at home and tag us !!” In the video, just like the actor, her mother-in-law is also seen flaunting her moves as a part of the challenge.

