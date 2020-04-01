Raveena Tandon Reveals Her Predicament While Shooting 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'; Details Here

Raveena Tandon's sensual performance in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song is absolutely iconic. Tip Tip Barsa Paani is a song from the film Mohra which released in the year 1994. in the song, Raveena Tandon grooved alongside Akshay Kumar. Recently, in an interview with a media publication Raveena Tandon revealed that her experience while shooting for this memorable song was actually very difficult.

Here is what Raveena Tandon revealed about her shooting experience for the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song

Raveena Tandon started by saying that the song was filmed over four days and on a construction site. She added that on the site, there were rocks and nails lying around and she was supposed to perform barefoot. Raveena also mentioned that while shooting for the rain song, she had to be drenched and the water which was being used was very cold. Due to this, she caught a fever while shooting for the song added Raveena.

Not many people are aware that Raveena Tandon was actually on her period while she was filming for the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. Her fans are wondering how Raveena Tandon gave a fantastic performance in the song in spite of so many difficulties. Raveena also mentioned that she even bruised her knees while shooting for the song. Raveena Tandon was wondering how the team managed to make the song look as sensuous as it still does.

In another interview with a leading daily, Raveena Tandon said that she was never comfortable doing provocative songs. She added at the time of Mohra, she was convinced that it would be and it turned to be ok. Raveena also said that the song was fabulous and very well choreographed. Raveena Tandon added that though the song was erotic it was never suggestive or vulgar.

Watch the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song here

