Raveena Tandon Turns The 'beauty Mode' On And Goes Back To Being 15; Watch Video

Many Bollywood actors and global stars are making sure to keep their fans entertained during the tough times of lockdown. Many of them such as Kartik Aaryan and Justin Bieber are also making funny videos to help pass the boredom and give a good laugh to their fans. Recently, actor Raveena Tandon also shared a quirky video of herself where she can be seen turning fifteen again.

Interestingly, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account to post the video of herself. Sporting a casual look, Raveena was seen opting for an all-black outfit. In the video, she is seen struggling to understand a filter. As the video progressed, the actor blocked the camera. Later, the video opened with her daughter Rasha. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, '#freakymonday going back to being 15! #goingbackintime !'

Many in the comment section, praised the mother-daughter duo. The comments section was flooded with heart and laughing emoticons. The video bagged more than 200k views within hours.

Watch the video

It seems like the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor's social media wall is enough to kill boredom amid the lockdown. The above video is not the first time when she teamed up with her daughter to tickle the funny bone of her fans. She has often performed trending online challenges. Check out a few of her videos that might help you to pass the time.

