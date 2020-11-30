Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pictures From Childhood, Compares Resemblance To Her Daughter

Raveena Tandon took to her social media account and shared unseen pictures from her childhood. The actor compared her childhood pictures with that of her daughter, Rasha Thadani, and highlighted the resemblance the two have. She captioned the post as, “Same same. @officialRashaThadani and I. Missing you”.

Raveena Tandon's daughter is a mirror image of the actor

Raveena Tandon gave her fans a glimpse from her childhood and posted photos of her daughter along with them. With the pictures, the actor proved that her daughter is a mirror image of her. Check out the pictures below.

Raveena Tandon's photos

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of people showered the actor and her daughter with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous other people complimented how adorable she and her daughter looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable Rasha looked in the pictures and asked the actor to post more pictures with her daughter. Many other fans also commented that Rasha looks exactly like her mother and they cannot wait to see her grow up. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Raveena Tandon is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her daily life as well as interacts with them regularly. The actor wished everyone Happy Gurpurav and posted an inspiration quote. The quote read, “May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, dreams and ambitions. May His blessings be with you in all your endeavours”.

Raveena Tandon's family spends time in the mountains

The actor recently spent a vacation in the mountains in Himachal Pradesh. She was seen posting a series of pictures from her vacation as she revealed that even though she is born and brought up in Mumbai, her heart belongs to the mountains and forest.

In another post, Raveena Tandon was seen enjoying snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was seen dancing in the snow as she donned a maroon coat with tan pants and brown shoes. Check out the post where Raveena Tandon was seen enjoying the snowfall on the mountains this winter season below.

