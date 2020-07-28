Sonam Kapoor's 'Raanjhana' And Other Memorable Collaborations With South Indian Actors

Sonam Kapoor has worked with several famous actors over the years. Among her numerous collaborations, her works with some of the most popular South Indian actors, like Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan, are widely noted. Raanjhana is one of the most memorable Bollywood crossovers that she has been a part of, which has Dhanush in the lead role. Read on to know more about her works with South Indian actors:

Sonam Kapoor's collaborations with South actors

Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in 'Raanjhana'

Raanjhanaa is directed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Krishika Lulla and Aanand L Rai. The 2013 romantic-drama features South star Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Dhanush made his debut with the Hindi romantic drama movie. The film released in the year 2013 was later released in Tamil with the title, Ambikapathy.

The film featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor performed well at the box-office and won numerous awards and accolades for Dhanush's performance, its songs and various other aspects. While Dhanush plays the role of Kundan Shankar, Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Zoya Haider in the flick.

ALSO READ | How Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Other Female Actors Spent Their Weekend?

Dulquer Salmaan in 'The Zoya Factor'

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty, and Aarti Shetty, the film marked the first collaboration of Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor and South star, Dulquer Salmaan. The 2019 film is based on the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan.

The film, which stars Kapoor and Salmaan in the lead roles, received mixed reviews from the viewers and ctritics. The 2019 romantic-comedy shows Sonam Kapoor Ahuja playing the role of Zoya Singh Solanki Khoda and Dulquer Salmaan essaying the character of Nikhil Khoda.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Female Actors Who Played Lawyers In Movies

Sameer Dattani and Sonam Kapoor in 'I Hate Luv Storys'

This is yet another film of Sonam Kapoor where she shared screen space with a South actor. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film features Sonam Kapoor, Imran Khan in lead roles, and Sammir Dattani in key roles. While Kapoor plays the role of Simran, Imran Khan plays the role of Jay 'J' Dhingra, and Sammer Dattani portrays the role of Raj Dholakia. Sameer Dattani is popularly known as Dyan in the Kannada film industry. Check out the trailer of the film:

ALSO READ | When Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To Ranveer Singh Being The Original Choice For 'Sanju'

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Deep V Neckline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.