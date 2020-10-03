Raveena Tandon Shares Series Of Unseen Photos With Husband Anil Thadani On His Birthday

Raveena Tandon is a Bollywood actor who is known for her exceptional screen presence as well as her dancing skills as well. She actor has been quite vocal about her take on different social and industry stigmas on her social media. Raveena often shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans as well. Recently, the Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast fame actor shared a series of unseen pics with her husband Anil Thadani to wish him on his birthday today. Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon in 2004 and have a son and a daughter together named Ranbir and Rasha Thadani. Check out the adorable unseen pics of the duo that Raveena shared on her social media a few hours ago.

Raveena Tandon's mushy post for husband Anil Thadani on his birthday

Raveena Tandon shared a heartwarming message for husband Anil Thadani on the account of his birthday today. She captioned her post saying "Happy Birthday Husband! Here’s wishing you many more glorious, happy, successful, wonderful years ahead! Thank you for loving me whole, impulsiveness, dramaqueeness, madness, kids, dogs and cat! couldn’t have asked for more!.. #bornforme". See the series of unseen pics she shared today.

Anil Thadani is an Indian film distributing company owner. He is the director of motion picture distribution company called AA Films, which was distributed many hit Bollywood films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Welcome 2 Karachi, Firangi, Fukrey, and 2.0 to name a few. Thadani's AA Films along with Dharma productions had distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali 1: The Conclusion, the movie became a massive hit. Anil Thadani's father is also from the film industry as he was an Indian director.

On the work front for Raveena Tandon, she was last seen in a special appearance in the song Shehar Ki Ladki in the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor has bagged a role in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. It also has an ensemble of actors like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from appearing in films, Raveena Tandon has also been a part of several reality shows as a judge.

