When Raveena Tandon Slammed Industry Wives & Called Them 'silent Observers'

Back in 2018, Raveena Tandon penned down a series of tweets during the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row. Raveena opined her thoughts on 'sexual harassment' and slammed 'industry wives' for being 'silent observers or instigators' when 'actor husbands destroy actresses' careers'.

Raveena Tandon tweeted, "What defines harassment in a workplace? The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over, have them replaced with other potential targets?". She added that 'the industry fails to stand for and protect its own'. Raveena also mentioned how many make films on 'women empowerment hollow'.

Raveena then backed Tanushree Dutta and remarked that 'the deafening silence' during her case is 'sickening'. "Remember the controversy breaking out. Sadly no witnesses or proof. So one couldn’t say", she added. Raveena tweeted that 'it was obviously a life-changing incident in Tanushree's life'.

Raveena also recalled the time when she worked with Nana Patekar and mentioned that she had heard about his 'violent temper'. However, she stated that she never witnessed it and also went on to call him 'courteous and helpful'. The actor concluded by tweeting that 'it is time witnesses came forward and stood by Tanushree Dutta, unafraid of the consequences, and let the law take its own course'. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor opined that 'people should not judge and media lynch'. "Let's put our faith in the judiciary and let justice unfold. Innocent till proven guilty. #TanushreeDutta," Tandon concluded.

Raveena's array of tweets came after Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar had touched her inappropriately while shooting for a special song in Rakesh Sarang's Horn Ok Pleassss. However, Nana Patekar's lawyer dismissed the allegations. Speaking to ANI, lawyer Aniket Nikam said, "All allegations against him are false and far from the truth."

Raveena Tandon's movies

Speaking about the actor, Raveena Tandon rose to fame after her classic-comedy drama titled Andaz Apna Apna became a hit. She is known for her roles in movies like Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Gharwali Baharwali, Dulhe Raja, Anari No.1 among others. As of 2020, the actor is now gearing up for her upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2, with an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty.

