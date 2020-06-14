Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actors Jacqueline, Raveena, Tusshar Express Condolences

A few days after Bollywood actors Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian passed away, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence today. A lot of Bollywood actors have since then expressed grief on the Bollywood actor's demise. The year 2020 has surely seen many huge losses to the Bollywood fraternity as it has lost many wonderful talents and human beings. After the demise of Irrfan Khan, and Rishi Kapoor in April 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise comes as a shock to the whole world. The Kedarnath actor was 34 years old and was reportedly found hanging at his residence in Bandra.Many from the television and Bollywood industries and fans have been expressing their shock and grief.

ALSO READ| Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Sushant Singh Rajput dead

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died having been found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV.

ALSO READ| Varun Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput Express Grief On Ex-manager Disha Salian's Death

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Keerthy Suresh, Raveena Tandon, Dabboo Ratnani, Tusshar Kapoor among many others shared their condolences through Instagram.

Shell-shocked....speechless! Still doesn’t make sense! RIP Sushant Deepest condolences to his family and near and dear ones! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput s demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant🙏🏼🕉🙏🏼 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 14, 2020

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput' Death: Hemant Soren Expresses Condolences, Says 'absolutely Shocked'

Sushant Singh Rajput's career in TV and popular work

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the Ekta Kapoor TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. He made his acting debut with movie Kai Po Che directed by Abhishek Kapoor. His filmography included movies like Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance, Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and the Netflix film Drive. He was known to be working for his next movie Dil Bechara, which was the adaptation of the American film Fault in Our Stars.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief"

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar Shocked Over Actor's Demise

Promo Image courtesy: Sushant Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.