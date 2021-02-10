Raveena Tandon's Stunning Clicks From Throwback Jungle Trip Are A Wildlife Lover's Delight

Raveena Tandon is known to go back in time and recall the fun moments around her family and career. Of late, her throwback moments have been those involving the wildlife. The actor recently shared some stunning photographs she clicked from her trip to the wildlife at the Kabini reservoir.

Raveena Tandon shares stunning wildlife shots

Raveena Tandon treated her fans to some of her ‘favourite shots’ that she shot at the Kabini reservoir at the Nagarhole National Park in Mysuru. The Andaz Apna Apna star shared photos of the tiger showing in different moments like roaring and even drinking water from the banks. Among the other pictures was a heartwarming picture of elephants with a baby elephant.

She also was impressed by the view of a spider web 'bejewelled' with water drops, shooting it at 5.30 AM.

Some of my favourite shots ! Captured in #kabbini #junglediaries The most beautiful was the bejewelled by few drops spider web. I shut that at 5-30 am , just before leaving for the jungle drive pic.twitter.com/o7zM1BK8Lz — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 9, 2021

Some more from the same trip in #kabbini, 2016 . The Cubs drinking water while the mom was sitting higher on the mound watching them... and us .. #tigermom pic.twitter.com/IjG0bjcoiK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 9, 2021

Few days ago, she had posted videos from the same trip of an elephant swimming across them. Her other post was from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, where she witnessed a tiger swimming across them.

Another one that surprised me,was watching this massive gentle giant effortlessly swim across the lake , sun himself and walk off into the forest ... magnificent. #kabbini #thecallofthewild #missing pic.twitter.com/x4auuCcEy9 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 7, 2021

Another one of my favourites,When a tiger swam across and gave us a great opportunity to get some beautiful

Shots ! #ranthambore video credits insta - @officialrashathadani pic.twitter.com/P1DcMAh2Vf — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 7, 2021

Not just photoraphy skills with the animals, even her posing skills were impressive, as her latest post from a shoot on horseback from the shooting of Zamana Deewana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will next be seen in KGF: Chapter Two. She reportedly plays a character modelled on Indira Gandhi. The movie starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt is releasing on July 16.

