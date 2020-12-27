Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Her Daughter Being Her 'digital' Mentor

Actor Raveena Tandon has been quite active on her social media since the world went into a lockdown following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis. In an interview back in August, that actor opened about her days through the lockdown and what kept her going. Read on to know more details about the story:

Raveena Tandon reveals who is her digital mentor

In an interview with Indian Express in August 2020, Tandon spoke about her time at home with the family and her kids especially her daughter. When asked how it felt to spend time with her daughter as she was seen uploading some fun videos with her, the actor said that the two had a gala time together as they did some dance-challenge videos, worked out together and had movie nights.

She further added that her daughter has been her digital guru through these days and taught the actor how to have a fun time on the internet. Raveena said it has been a journey for both of them and they enjoyed their time together, and also that her daughter has always been a fun company.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram

Tandon is quite active on her Instagram profile and often shares moments from her day-to-day life. She shares pictures from her shoot days to times with her family all on her Instagram. Take a look at some of the posts by the actor.

Raveena is back to work in Mumbai

The actor took to her Instagram yesterday on December 22, 2020, to share a picture of her as she dubbed for an upcoming project. In the post, she shared pictures with her crew and of her outfit. For caption, she wrote, “Back to Mumbai and getting used to working, #thenewnormal way. Seems like operation theatres more than a dubbing theatre. But then, the show must go on and we all need to learn to be safe and adapt. #workmode”.

Raveena Tandon's post with her family

Raveena recently flew back to the city after staying for 2 months in the Himachal for filming purposes. The actor is elated to be back with family and shared a bunch of pictures with them. She wrote with it, “#Sundays are made of these .. Hearth Home and ma Familia. #homesweethome At home after two long months”.

