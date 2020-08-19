Raveena Tandon Shares Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Pimples; Watch

Andaz Apna Apna actor Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, to share some home remedies to get rid of pimples. The actor went on to give three simple tips that one could use to get rid of pimples. Fans and netizens have gone on to praise the actor for sharing some easy and natural skincare tips.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena shared a one-minute video where she can be seen giving some easy and natural home remedies to get rid of pimples. In the video, Raveena can be heard telling her fans that she is going to give them three easy and simple ways to rid of pimples.

1. Drink lots of coconut water and whatever water remains, add that on your skin. She said that the water will cool your skin.

2. Use Multani Matti with rose water and apply it on your pimples. She also that this acts as a natural cooler for your skin and will subdue the pimples.

3. The last, easy and natural way to prevent pimples is jeera. She said to take some jeera and make it into a paste and then apply it on your skin. She added that let the paste dry on your skin and then rinse off with rose water.

Along with these tips, Raveena also wrote, Keep your skin acne-free and enjoy a healthy glow! #beautytalkieswithravz #itsawednesday". Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. They went on to praise Raveena for sharing some of her home remedies. The post garnered several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “thanks for the tips, will surely try it”. While the other one wrote, “wow, nice tips”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen judging the reality TV show Sabse Bada Kalakar alongside Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. The show was a fun-filled kid acting reality show that aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Raveena will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. The film is expected to release on October 23, 2020.

