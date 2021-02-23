Raveena Tandon Shows Off Her 'saree Swag', Thanks Fans For Anniversary Wishes

Indian actress Raveena Tandon recently shared a few new photos of herself on Instagram with a sweet message for her fans. On Feb 22, Raveena celebrated 17 years of a happy marriage with her husband and film distributor, Anil Thadani. Raveena shared a post with a heartwarming caption and some never-seen-before pictures with her husband for her anniversary and many of her fans rushed to wish the actress on the happy occasion.

Incidentally, Raveena decided to take a more personal route with her fans on Instagram. The Aks actress responded to many of her fans thanking them for their congratulatory remarks but wasn't able to respond to everyone as the number of people was presumably high. Raveena has now shared another Instagram post, with some stunning new photos of herself, explaining to her fans how she wasn't able to respond to everyone but is grateful for the wishes nonetheless. She shared her recent post with the caption, "Thank you my insta family for all your good wishes ! Have tried to answer as many as I could and liked most too! Thanks for your blessings! #sareeswag". Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram post below.

Also read: Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pics With Hubby On Anniversary: 'Many More Lives Hereafter'

Fans drop hearts on Raveena Tandon's photos

Raveena Tandon's photos prompted many responses from her doting fans. Many of Raveena's fans left praises for the actress calling her "gorgeous", "beautiful", "queen". Many of Raveena's fans left unique compliments for the actress while some simply left heart and kiss emojis showering her with love. One of Raveena's fans even called her the "most extraordinary woman". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Also read: DYK Raveena Tandon Is The Brand Ambassador Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Mumbai?

A glimpse of Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Raveena Tandon is a popular icon on Instagram. The veteran actress enjoys a following of more than 5 million on her Instagram handle. Raveena is an avid Instagrammer and absolutely loves uploading photos and videos of herself. She often also posts pictures with her family, posts about her future projects and much more.

Also read: Who Is Raveena Tandon's Husband? Know About His Filmy Connection

Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after being away for more than 3 years, in the upcoming Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon's last lead role was in the 2017 romantic drama film Shab. KGF 2's cast includes Kannada superstar Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon who will all star in lead roles. The release date of the upcoming film is set for July 16, 2021. Check out the teaser for K.G.F: Chapter 2 below.

Also read: Raveena Tandon Posts Pic With Manish Malhotra From 1990s, Recalls 'beautiful Friendship'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.