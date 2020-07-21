Raveena Tandon Applauds Girl Who Topped Class 10, Fan Says It Is Last Year's News

The board results for class 10th and 12th were recently declared and people are lauding the toppers from both the grades. Among many others, actor Raveena Tandon took to her social media to applaud a girl who topped the class 10 board exams in Punjab Board with 99.54%. Within minutes of her post, a fan pointed out that the news was actually of last year. Read on to know more details:

Raveena Tandon lauds a topper, fan tells her it is last year's news

Actor Raveena Tandon reacted to a tweet that showed the picture of a girl named Neha Verma who is seen crying moments after she found out that she topped the class 10 board exams in Punjab Board while her mother is seen consoling her. The picture caught more attention because the girl is the daughter of a truck driver. Reacting to it, Raveena tweeted, "#proudindianwomen" and added the Indian flag emoji and the heart eyes emoji.

Just moments after Raveena Tandon's tweet, fans started flooding the comments section. Though many were busy lauding the girl for her success, one of the actor's followers pointed out the news piece was from last year. They also shared a screenshot of an article that reported the news last year.

What is on the work front for Raveena Tandon?

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in a romance drama titled Shab in 2017. The actor was also a part of a reality TV show, titled Sabse Bada Kalakar. She was a judge on the show alongside Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.

As for her upcoming projects, Raveena will be seen in a thriller drama titled Alert 24X7. Directed by Soujan Josseph, it stars Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, and Kabir Bedi in major roles. She will also be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Yash. She will be seen essaying the character of Ramika Sen in the film.

