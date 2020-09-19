This Day That Year Sept 19: Govinda's Controversy And Other Topics That Created A Buzz

The Bollywood industry has been a source of a lot of trending news for a long time now. From Govinda talking about his problems with the industry to Aditi Rao Hydari's award win, we have got it all covered. Here’s a small throwback of all the events that occurred on September 18, 2019.

This Day That Year: What happened on September 19, 2019

Govinda's controversy

Govinda has been in the news on this day after he had claimed that he was not paid his dues in the film industry and the popular director, David Dhawan had ditched him. A number of his fans were shocked to hear such a thing happen to one of the most popular actors of the 2000s. But his fellow actor, Chunky Pandey did not agree with him. He spoke to Pinkvilla about the same and said that Govinda has already ruled the industry. He added that there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was giving all those big hits and then Govinda was also giving hits along with him. Pandey says that he has ruled the industry since 1991, from Shola Aur Shabnam till the mid-2000s, from there he hasn’t looked back.

Anushka Sharma's viral video

Anushka Sharma had been sharing a lot of posts last year on this same day. She was taking a small break while she was accompanying Virat Kholi on his West Indies tour. During the same time phrase, Sharma had shared a post that had dominated the internet for a bit. She had shared a funny video of herself yawning and had captioned it with, “No ! I wasn't yawning at work . Obviously not”.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's video

IIFA 2019 we one of the most trending topics at this time last year. A small video fro the sets of the Award show was leaked online that managed to get a lot of attention. In the video, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen exchanging some kisses. A number of the couple’s fans certainly adored this moment and had been sharing its video. This happened after Ranveer Singh was given the award for Best Performance in the leading role for Padmaavat.

Vikcy Kaushal and Aditi Rao Hydari's award

During the same Award function, a number of other stars managed to win a number of prestigious awards. Actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Vicky Kaushal were a trending topic after they won the Best Supporting Actors in their respective categories. The two were certainly praised for their performances in their recent movies. After receiving these awards, these two stars then managed to move on to much bigger projects and roles.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her asthma

Priyanka Chopra was also amongst one of the trends on the internet after she Tweeted about her asthma. She wrote, “Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi.”

Not a lot of people know about Priyanka’s asthma and seeing the actor open up about it certainly helped a lot of asthma patients. The Dostana star decided to speak about it in order to break the stigma surrounding its treatment.

Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi.



