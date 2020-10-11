Did You Know Kamal Haasan Wasn't Supposed To Star Alongside Sridevi In 'Sadma'? Read Why

Superstar Kamal Haasan is one of the most prolific actors of the Tollywood film fraternity. The veteran star has ruled the hearts of many with his distinct roles and charismatic personality. Be it for acting or directing, Kamal is hailed by his fan base for his exemplary contribution to the Showbiz industry. In his stellar career, he has been paired opposite several leading ladies, one of them being the late Sridevi in Sadma. But do you know he wasn’t supposed to act alongside her, as she wasn’t the first choice of the makers?

Kamal Haasan’s co-star in 'Sadma'

According to the online database IMDb, Sridevi wasn’t the initial choice of the makers for Sadma. The role originally was supposed to go to Dimple Kapadia. Prior to Sridevi, Dimple was in talks to get roped in for the lead role. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the actor was unable to sign the film. At that time, Dimple has already committed her dates for Saagar and couldn’t preserve time for Sadma and hence the makers then approached Sridevi for the role. Both Sridevi and Kamal Hasaan were a popular onscreen pair in the South Indian film industry but Sadma remains their only Hindi film together.

About Sadma

Helmed by Balu Mahendra, Sadma was a romantic-drama flick starring Kamal and Sridevi in the lead roles. The film chronicles the story of a young woman, Nehalata Malhotra who becomes mentally disabled due to retrograde amnesia after suffering from a head injury in a horrific car accident. Lost Nehalata, is then trapped in the cruel world of the brothel. Suddenly, fate takes a mystic turn when her path crosses with a lonely school teacher Somu. He does only save her life but also falls in love with her.

Sadma was a remake of Mahendra’s own Tamil film Moondram Pirai, which also starred Kamal and Sridevi. After the movie hit the silver screen, Sridevi’s stint as an amnesiac woman was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike. Over the years, Sadma has now earned cult status. IMDb has rated the film with 8.4 stars out of 10.

