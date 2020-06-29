Raveena Tandon On Her Character In 'KGF Chapter 2': 'She Is Hero As Well As Villain'

Recently, veteran actor Raveena Tandon talked about her character in the sequel of KGF. While talking to a leading news portal, Raveena Tandon asserted that her character will be the hero and the villain at the same time in the upcoming sequel. She also shared important shooting development updates of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2.

READ | Raveena Tandon Says 'it Was A Pleasure' To Work With Sanjay Dutt, Yash In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Raveena Tandon's take on KGF Chapter 2

Interestingly, Raveena Tandon will portray the character of a politician. During her conversation, she said that her character is strong. Calling the character 'hero as well as the villain', she revealed that it will have an interesting arc. She also informed that the shooting of the sequel is completed and only dubbing is remaining.

As her conversation moved ahead, the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor shared that she is exploring writing as well. She has completed writing four shows, which have also received a green light. Raveena will also produce the upcoming shows. She further added that director Ahmed Khan, who was seen in the judges' panel with Raveena in Nach Baliye 9, had discussed his upcoming directorial venture with her during the show. Raveena added that the project was slated to go on floors in June-July, but due to the current pandemic situation, there is no clarity on it.

READ | Raveena Tandon To Essay The Role Of Indira Gandhi In 'KGF: Chapter 2'?

Reportedly, Raveena Tandon will be seen portraying the Prime Minister in the upcoming sequel. She has often shared her experience of working in KGF Chapter 2. A few months back, while talking about the same to a news portal, Raveena said that she has not played a character like what she will play in this film. She said that playing her part in the film was difficult for her because she can not exactly be the villain of the story because it is a positive character. She revealed that her storyline is set in the 70s and 80s.

READ | Who Is Raveena Tandon's Role In 'K.G.F - Chapter 2' Inspired By?

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, reportedly, the team wrapped the shooting in March 2020, before the announcement of nationwide lockdown. Actor Yash will reprise his character while Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen portraying the antagonist in the film. The upcoming pan-India film will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu along with the original language Kannad.

READ | Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Her Role In 'KGF: Chapter 2', Calls It 'a Tough Character'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.