Raveena Tandon Shares Fond Memories From Rishi Kapoor’s Film 'Rahi Badal Gaye’

The unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor had saddened the entire nation. Many Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on the occasion of his demise and remembered all his glorious works in the industry. Raveena Tandon is one such celebrity who recently remembered her fond memories from the shoot of the Rishi Kapoor starrer film Rahi Badal Gaye.

A Twitter page shared one of the soundtracks along with the poster of the film. Raveena Tandon was quick to quote the tweet and take all her followers on a trip down the memory lane as she shared her experience from the sets of the film. Raveena Tandon spoke about the film saying that it was a beautiful and sensitive movie which was directed by her father Ravi Tandon.

Raveena Tandon recalled her experience with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on the sets of the film

Raveena Tandon added how she met Rishi Kapoor's co-star Shabana Azmi from the film for the first time in Pahalgam, Kashmir where the movie was being shot. Raveena Tandon also recollected how Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor was staying at the suite which was just opposite to their room. Raveena Tandon also remembered about the time when an earthquake occurred on the sets of the Rishi Kapoor starrer.

Remembering the incident, Raveena Tandon said that everyone ran out of their rooms when an earthquake occurred in Pahalgam. Raveena Tandon also added that she must be around 11 or 12 years old when she visited the sets of the Rishi Kapoor starrer. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's tweet about the Rishi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi starrer film.

A beautiful sensitive film made by my dad. #RaviTandon Met shabanaji for the first time during the making of this film,in kashmir.Pahalgam. In the hotel Neetuauntys suite opp ours,all came running out of our rooms when an earthquake shook pahalgam. I must’ve been 11 or 12,.. https://t.co/sJ7j3VnSVN — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 4, 2020

Rahi Badal Gaye released in the year 1985

Rahi Badal Gaye, directed by Ravi Tandon, the film starred Rishi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film was bankrolled by Ravi Malhotra and released in the year 1985. The movie also had some popular soundtracks which include songs like Meri Dhuan Hai Phoolon Si, Khuda Musavvar Khud Bana and Ek Baat Dil Main Ayi Hai which was composed by RD Burman.

