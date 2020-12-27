Raveena Tandon Reveals The Challenges & Importance Of Making Children Eat Healthy Food

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently spoke about how difficult it becomes to make children eat healthy food at home. Earlier, the star had revealed it would get challenging, sometimes, after trying all the tricks to offer something, that the child does not want. However, she suggested making any dish more presentable as they would love anything delicious.

Additionally, if the food looked good, kids would love to try it in the first go. We have mentioned everything that Raveena Tandon shared about making children eat healthy food, sharing her experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Raveena Tandon on making children eat healthy food

In an interview with Indian Express, Raveena Tandon also suggested to mothers for experimenting with fruits and dairy products. She added how one could make a banana or strawberry smoothie, so children consume them without hesitation. The actor also gave another option for giving Nutrinos every day, that kids loved, and mother approved. Tandon lauded the brand, stating it consisted of all the natural goodness of dairy. Additionally, she revealed its richness in protein, calcium, and vitamin A and D.

Speaking about learning the importance of eating healthy amid COVID-19 pandemic, the actor shared her secret mantra to building immunity. She stressed on the significance of the way one treated their body at a growing age. Tandon explained how nutrients play a role for children when they are young.

The actor said as the body developed, it needed vitamins, protein, and calcium. Moreover, she stressed on having a dairy-rich diet for holistic growth and development of the children. Raveena Tandon also spoke about knowing what a kid ate and their involvement in physical activities. She concluded the answer by talking about the importance of having a healthy conversation to understand their sentiments.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's Quirky Instagram Captions That Got Thumbs Up From His Fans

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Talking about ensuring the family’s health, she spoke about giving equal importance to physical and mental health. Tandon told how they would experiment with different workouts like Zumba, dance sessions, or power yoga. Additionally, she spoke about having a diet rich in dairy, fruits, and vegetables. The actor said that she made sure she spent a lot of me-time, where everyone got their self-space and would indulge in things they loved.

Also read: Asim Riaz Reveals Poster Of His Upcoming Song, 'Badan Pe Sitaare' Featuring Sehnoor

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.