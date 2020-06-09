Raveena Tandon Shares Picture With Husband, Calls It ‘Love In The Time Of Corona’

Since the past few days, people have been stepping out of their houses after the government eases the COVID-19 lockdown. Even actor Raveena Tandon also stepped out of her house after weeks for a ride with her husband and shared a picture of the same.

Raveena Tandon shows love in her latest post

Raveen Tandon recently stepped outside her house after weeks of being locked inside. She was out with her husband, Anil Thadani for a car ride. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of her day out.

Raveena Tandon shared a picture of herself holding her husband’s hands as they stepped out. She termed the picture as “Love in the time of corona” as they both are wearing gloves. She further wrote, “Love in the time of corona... holding hands .. then and now .. gloves or no gloves .. lockdown love just grew even stronger”.

Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s post here:

Amid the many things that Raveena Tandon has been missing, the actor had revealed in a previous post how she misses going to the beach. She shared a few throwback pictures of herself having a gala time at the beach with her husband. She further wrote, “To be back sunkissed, on a beach, the sunshine and the sand ... with the waves gently teasing your toes”.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana. She was a part of a special dance number, Sheher Ki Ladki. She was also the judge on the popular celebrity dance show, Nach Baliye 9.

Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2. The actor will reportedly be playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. K.G.F: Chapter 2 which is one of the most anticipated projects on the year. The film stars Soth Indian superstar Yash and will also have Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the role of the antagonist.

While talking about her role in K.G.F: Chapter 2 in a previous interview, Raveen Tandon had revealed that she had fun shooting for the film. She had also revealed that her character has different shades of grey. She further added that there is a lot of suspense around Ramika Sen in the film.

