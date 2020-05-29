Raveena Tandon Wishes Her Parents On 54th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pics

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who ruled the roost in the film industry in the 90s, took to her Instagram handle to convey her heartfelt wishes for her parents, Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon, on the occasion of their 54th wedding anniversary. She shared some beautiful memories of her parents and wished her 'mom and pops' through the caption where she also explained the etymology of her own name.

The actor wrote, "54 years ago .. and going strong! Happy Anniversary mom and pops! 🍾🥂🎂😘♥️ #ravitandon #veenatandon = #raveenatandon 😝😜".

Have a look:

Read | Raveena Tandon urges fans to "go natural" while choosing hair products on her IG show

Apart from throwback pictures of her family, the Mohra actor has been actively updating her social media handles to keep her fans and followers updated and entertained throughout the nationwide lockdown for more than two months now. Raveena Tandon is an avid TikToker and often shares hilarious videos of herself acting in different amusing situations along with her daughter Rasha Thadani.

Read | Raveena Tandon slams objectionable TikTok content: 'Even if 1-2M influenced, damage done'

The actor recently shared a video in which she is seen singing Kishore Kumar and Madhubala's evergreen number, 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka', from the hit classic 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Raveena is seen at her joyful best as she dwells into Madhubala's segments and lip-syncs it gracefully. She captioned the post as, "That era.. that music, the innocence of love ..the eternal beauty and magic of #Madhubalaji and #kishoreda.".

Have a look:

Read | Raveena Tandon takes up 'Know Hunger' initiative, aims to feed underprivileged children

What's next for Raveena Tandon?

The actor is now reportedly set to venture into scriptwriting for her home production AA Films. According to a news publication, Raveena has written the scripts of four projects that are most likely to release on the digital platform. Raveena Tandon will also play the role of a politician in the second instalment of the Yash starrer action thriller KGF franchise.

Read | Raveena Tandon lip syncs Kishore Kumar & Madhubala's song 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.