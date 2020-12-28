Raveena Tandon's Work Mode To Recreate Her 'Kabhi Tu Chalia Lagta Hai' Look

Actor Raveena Tandon always gives a sneak peek into her behind-the-scenes looks whenever she is planning for anything new. She recently dropped in yet another BTS glimpse on her social media handle in which she tried to recreate her look from one of her popular songs. Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s Instagram update and see what she posted.

Raveena Tandon’s recreated look from the song 'Kabhi Tu Chalia Lagta Hai'

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a few pictures of her while she was recreating a look from one of her past songs, Kabhi Tu Chalia Lagta Hai. In her post, she added a series of pictures in which she shared a few glimpses of the moments when her team was doing her hair and makeup to recreate the iconic look from the song, Kabhi Tu Chalia Lagta Hai. In the first picture, Raveena Tandon can be seen capturing a selfie of her while her team can be seen prepping her up. In the next few pictures on Raveena Tandon’s Instagram, she can be seen wearing a stunning black and white saree with a black blouse. She can also be seen having an elegant makeup look with light winged eyeliner and a perfect shade of lip colour to go with her attire.

In the caption, she mentioned how she was getting dressed to recreate her look from one of her iconic songs and later asked all her fans to guess with whom she was planning to recreate it. All the fans took to her social media handle to guess the answer to her question while many others complimented her on how beautiful she looked. Several of her fans also flooded her comment area with heart and flower emojis.

Raveena Tandon’s songs

There have been some of the iconic Raveena Tandon’s songs in her career that are still loved by her fans. Some of the popular ones include Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Deta Jai Jo Re, and several others.

Raveena Tandon’s movies

Some of Raveena Tandon’s movies include Laadla, Patthar Ke Phool, Dulhe Raja, Shool, Satta, Aks, Dilwale, Mohra, Ziddi, Jung, LOC: Kargil, Maatr, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Aan: Men At Work, among others.

