Raveena Tandon Posts No Makeup Look From Her Vanity Van; Fans Call Her Stunning As Always

Raveena Tandon enjoys a huge following on social media. She has more than 5 million followers on her social media handle. The 'Mast Mast' girl loves to treat her fans by posting many on-screen and off-screen moments. The actress recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram where she showed off her natural beauty to her fans and followers. Read to find out what Raveena Tandon's photos on Instagram were about.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Experiments With Light And Shadow As She Returns From A Late-night Shoot

Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to post a selfie of herself. The actress is bare-faced in the picture without any makeup sitting in her vanity van. In the picture, the actress just has kohl-rimmed eyes but other than that she had no makeup on. The actress captioned her no-makeup selfie with, " Makeup ke pehle ! Bas yunhi, Van mein baithe baithe ..à¤¬à¤¸ à¤¯à¥‚à¤à¤¹à¥€ à¥¤ ... #latenightshoots" After a while, she posted another picture of herself sitting in her vanity van but this time with makeup on. She captioned her makeup clad pic as, "Now ready to go... when waiting to be called on sets .... #timepassstrategies"

Check out Raveena Tandon's before and after makeup photos below:

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Creates Reel Of The Trending 'Kya Karu' Spoof; Calls It 'utterly Corny'

Raveena Tandon's Photos

Her recent picture also had fans gushing about how beautiful she looks no matter whether she has makeup on or not. One user commented, "I have no words to describe your beauty" while many followers dropped questions about her daily skincare routine. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and director Farah Khan also left some comments on her no-makeup selfie picture. Take a look at the comments below:

Also Read: Also Read: Raveena Tandon Goes "up Up And Away" As She Gets Back To Collecting Air Miles

Also Read: Raveena Tandon To Play The Complex And Interesting Ramika Sen In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Raveena Tandon's Movies

Raveena Tandon will soon be seen as Ramika Sen in the sequel of the superhit movie KGF titled as KGF 2.0. Netizens will get to see Raveena play the role of The Prime Minister of India in this movie. She has a special appearance in the song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' by Baadshah for the movie Khandaani Shafakhana.

Also Read: 'KGF 2' Star Raveena Tandon's South Movies That Are Fan-favourites

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.