Erica Fernandes Goes Snip Snip As She Flaunts Her New Hairstyle; Hina Khan Says 'Bang On'

On July 19, Erica Fernandes shared a video and showed fans how she got herself a new haircut at home amid quarantine. In the clip, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor trims her hair all by herself and then flaunts her hairstyle, particularly her bangs. Erica captioned the post as, "Snip snip .. new look."

As soon as Erica Fernandes' post was up, fans flooded the comment section with love. Unlock actor Hina Khan gushed to comment on Erica Fernandes' video. Hina wrote, "Bang on". Not only Hina but actors like Arjun Bijlani and Sonyaa Ayodhya also dropped endearing comments on the video.

Erica's new haircut:

Also Read | When 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star Erica Fernandes wore Parth Samthaan's jacket; see pics

Hina Khan, on the other hand, shared a stunning throwback picture of herself on Sunday. The photo sees the Smartphone actor flaunting her abs, as she sports a black bralette and skirt. Hina Khan's photo received love from actors like Adaa Khan, Aamna Sharif, Rashami Desai and Ashnoor Kaur. Whereas, a fan wrote "Absolutely stunning."

Meanwhile, there were a lot of reports that stated that Erica Fernandes had also tested positive for COVID-19 after her co-star on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan, tested positive for the virus. However, Erica took to her social media and revealed that she had tested negative for the virus. Co-stars Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, and Pooja Banerjee also received the results and have been declared COVID negative. Aamna Sharif recently revealed that her staff member tested positive.

Also Read | Hina Khan lauds Vadodara Police as they book Shubham Mishra, says 'Let's take them down'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors resume shoot

The shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was earlier put a halt after Parth Samthaan tested positive. However, recently actors Karan Patel, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee began shooting for the show on July 17. As per a report of leading news daily, Mr Bajaj and Nivedita Basu will get back to work to shoot their respective segments whereas Erica Fernandes will be shooting for her scenes separately. A source close to the news portal revealed that Parth has been under treatment at home and that the writers have tweaked the storyline and sent Anurag out of the city on work.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's birthday: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan & others pour in wishes

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star Erica Fernandes resumes shooting, says 'I'm on my way'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.