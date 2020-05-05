Raveena Tandon Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Tags Daughter Rasha As 'the Ringmaster'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's social media game is something to look out for while under lockdown as she usually has some hilarious content to share with her fans and followers and drive their lockdown blues away. The actor has been having her share of fun with the TikTok app and her daughter Rasha Thadani. The mother-daughter duo has featured in extremely funny videos that the Mohra actor has shared through her Instagram.

Recently, Raveena shared another TikTok video that features her as she utters a funny dialogue in a sassy way. She tagged her daughter as 'my TikTok ringmaster' and captioned the post, "Something to bring a smile about... #friendlyappearance by @officialrashathadani! My baby . . And my tiktok ringmaster.".



Raveena Tandon has been actively posting TikTok videos while under lockdown with some hilarious situations enacted and recorded through the app. Recently, the actor shared another hilarious TikTok video of her 'Saturday night' on her Instagram handle. From doing make-up, cutting vegetables, playing with the dog, curling herself in the curtain and rolling on the floor (or probably exercising), the actor showed how she spent her weekend at home.



What's next for Raveena Tandon?

The actor is now reportedly set to venture into scriptwriting for her home production AA Films. According to a news publication, Raveena has written the scripts of four projects that are most likely to release on the digital platform. Raveena Tandon will also play the role of a politician in the second instalment of the Yash starrer action thriller KGF franchise.

