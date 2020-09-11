Raveena Tandon Feels Like A 'boss Lady' In Unique Shimmery Pants; See Pics

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures in a glamorous shimmery outfit. She has mentioned that these empowering pictures make her feel like the real boss lady that she is. Her outfit has been receiving a lot of attention in the comments section as fans love the touch of glitter given to a regular formal look.

Raveena Tandon’s ‘boss lady’ pictures

Raveena recently took to social media to share a pair of pictures in a quirky yet glamourous outfit. She is sitting on a blue couch with her head held high and an intense look across her face, giving out a bossy vibe. The actor is donning a semi-formal outfit with a pair of sequin-studded pants and a simple stripe top. The pants are the highlight of this picture as it combines ocean blue and copper colours to give out an offbeat look.

The top has a high neckline and full sleeves with black and grey stripes throughout. The top has been tucked in so that the intricate work on the pants is clearly visible. In makeup, the actor has opted for bold eyes with thick liner and a bright pink lip colour which gives her an instant glow. Raveena Tandon’s hair can be seen going with the wind while the picture is being taken.

In the caption for the post, Raveena has mentioned how special it is to feel like a boss lady in a certain getup. Through the hashtags, the actor has also promoted women empowerment as she believes everyone must harness their power and use it rightly. She has also added an uplifting hashtag that says ‘Women rule’. Have a look at the post on Raveena Tandon’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, Tandon’s fans have dropped quite a few encouraging comments. They have expressed the love that they carry for the actor while speaking about the message in the picture. One of the internet users has also mentioned that the actor has been ageing like fine wine. Have a look at the comments on Raveena Tandon’s photos here.

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

