Raveena Tandon Compares Her Latest Pic Alongside Sonali Bendre With Poster Of 'Keemat'

Actors Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre have been friends since they began their career back in the '90s. Even to this day, the two actors are close friends and they often hang out with each other, giving their fans major friendship goals. Recently, Raveena Tandon took to social media to share a photo of herself alongside Sonali Bendre. Raveena Tandon even compared their latest picture to their 1998 poster for Keemat, and she then recalled the time she spent with Sonali Bendre on the film's sets.

Above is the then and now comparison that Raveena Tandon shared on her Instagram page. The post featured two side by side photos. The first image was that of Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre's poster for Keemat. The second photo was of the two actors together at a recent event.

In the caption, she also recalled her time with Sonali Bendre on the sets of Keemat. Raveena Tandon mentioned that she had lovely memories of the fun time she had shooting the film and the songs. Raveena Tandon also revealed that she was especially fond of the high octane entertaining song, O Mere Chhaila, which she called a "cardio workout".

Raveena Tandon's side by side post perfectly showcases how she and Sonali Bendre have remained friends even after all these years. Keemat was first released back in 1998 and starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. The film was an action drama that was directed by Sameer Malkan.

Raveena Tandon's wishes Kashmiri Pandits for the Zyeth Atham festival

On May 30, 2020, Raveena Tandon took to social media to wish all Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Zyeth Atham. The actor revealed that Zyeth Atham was a big festival that was celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits at the Kheer Bhawani Temple. After talking about the festival, the actor shared her heartfelt well-wishes for all Kashmiri Pandits who were celebrating the festival.

