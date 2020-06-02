Raveena Tandon's Recent Atmanirbhar Post Asks Everyone To Take Precaution & Stay Safe

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a denim outfit. The picture captioned 'cloudy day' featured the hashtags #atmanirbharphotoshoot and #hurricanenisarga. Raveena Tandon also mentioned the safety precautions one should take when the hurricane Nisarga will hit Mumbai. Keeping emergency battery lights prepared and charged, downloading a movie, getting your house stocked up were a few of the instructions the actor gave online.

Mumbaikars ready to jump in and help out, says Raveena

Raveen Tandon's recent post on Instagram features a positive message for everyone living in Mumbai. As hurricane Nisarga will pass over the city soon, the actor asks everyone to keep their supplies ready and settle in for the storm to pass. She mentions that people of Mumbai are always eager to help but hopes no help should be needed and the storm passes away peacefully. \

The actor also adds "stay safe all" at the end of her caption. Many celebrities and fans responded to the caption, agreeing with what Raveena was saying and also commenting that she looked nice.

Raveena Tandon is active on her social media accounts and recently posted a throwback picture of herself with Sonali Bendre. She compared the poster of Keemat movie to a recent selfie of the two. Fans commented that they didn't look much different in either of the pictures and have aged gracefully.

In a different post, Raveena also urged everyone following her on Instagram to keep water and food for stray animals. She talked about how a cat comes around frequently to visit her and she was doing her best to help the cat out. The video shows a cat meowing loudly and sniffing around for food.

Raveena Tandon is self-quarantining with her family in Mumbai amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She has made various donations to help COVID-19 patients and has also urged everyone to help out as much as they can in her Instagram posts. She has also mentioned that she is waiting for everything to pass.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Raveen Tandoon's Instagram

