Raveena Tandon Shares Throwback Pics Of Her 'Lil Christmas Babies', Fans Shower Love

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her ' Lil Christmas Babies'. Fans could spot Rasha and Ranbirvardhan in the post when they were mere toddlers. Many other fans added that the kids looked 'cute'. Take a look at her post and read more Christmas 2020 updates:

Also Read | Raveena Tandon compares dubbing theatre to 'operation theatre' while shooting amid COVID

Raveena Tandon's photos

Also Read | Raveena Tandon opens up about how India inspires her as a country

In the first picture, fans can spot Raveena sitting with her two kids. She looks very happy in the post and her children are also dressed up as Santa. Ranbirvardhan and Rasha look very happy in the picture. In the next picture, fans can spot a clearer version of the first picture. In the last post, fans can spot Ranbirvardhan as an elf, while Rasha is still sporting the Santa outfit. All the three pictures are throwbacks to when Raveena was quite young and just had Ranbirvardhan around 2008.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha recreate Yashraj Mukhate & Shehnaaz Gill’s viral song

Many fans liked the post and added sweet comments for the pictures. Most fans wished Raveena and her kids a 'Merry Christmas' and other fans added that her 'Lil Christmas Babies' looked adorable. Take a look at the comments on her post:

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Also Read | Raveena Tandon & Anil Kapoor began this film's shoot even before third lead was confirmed

Raveena is quite active on her social media accounts and often posts pictures of herself and her family. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, fans can spot another Christmas post. In the picture, Raveena can be seen sporting a red dress as she poses in front of a decorated Christmas tree. Many fans wished the actor back in the comments. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans could spot the actor with Anil Kapoor. The post was in response to Anil's birthday and the actor wished the 'other Anil' in her life many sweet wishes on his big day. Many fans liked the post and commented that Anil and Raveena used to be one of the best duos in Bollywood back in the day. Take a look:

In terms of her work, she was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana (2019). The film was directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and cast Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Raveena Tandon had a special appearance in song "Shehar Ki Ladki".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.