Raveena Tandon's Tik Tok Fun As She Takes Up Oh Na Na Na Challenge With Daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon recently uploaded a bunch of Tik Tok videos with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Raveena Tandon and her daughter can be seen switching places as mother-daughter in the fun video posted. They can also be seen doing the famous Oh Na Na Na challenge which has been in the trend for quite some time now.

Raveena Tandon’s Tik Tok fun with daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon recently uploaded two Tik Tok videos on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen having some fun with daughter Rasha Thadani. In the first video, Raveena Tandon and daughter can be seen enacting a famous mother-daughter dialogue. The twist in the video is that Raveena plays the daughter while Rasha is the one playing the mother. She has mentioned in the caption for the post how she is being corrected by her daughter now. In the second video posted, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani can be seen doing the Oh Na Na Na challenge where the duo is expected to do a tricky dance routine that involves proper footwork. They can be seen failing at the challenge as they miss a beat. Have a look at the videos from Raveena Tandon’s Instagram here.

Raveena Tandon lights up the diyas

Raveena Tandon recently uploaded a video where she was seen lighting up the diyas. She could be seen putting up diyas in various parts of the house. She has mentioned in the caption for the post how this is her way of thanking the essential workers who are on the field so that others are safe. Have a look at the video put up by Raveena Tandon here.

