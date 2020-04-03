Raveena Tandon’s Comedy Flicks That Will Help You Get Through The Quarantine Period

Raveena Tandon has been a part of many comedy flicks in the 1990s. Watch her comedy hits on a quaint afternoon with friends and family members to let go of the boredom. Below, we have listed a few of her comedy movies-

Andaz Apna Apna

In the film Andaz Apna Apna, Raveena Tandon essayed the role of a millionaire’s daughter. Aamir Khan in the lead role tried to woo her parents and win her over. However, there are hilarious fails and problems faced by the two. The film is worth a watch during spare time. The film released back in 1994 remains a classic comedy in Bollywood till date.

Dulhe Raja

Business rivals become family when Govinda essaying Raja marries KK Singhania’s daughter Kiren essayed by Raveena Tandon. In the film, Raveena and Govinda’s chemistry is worth the watch. The film released back in 1998 and is a Harmesh Malhotra directorial.

Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan

This comedy classic released in 1998 as well and Raveena Tandon essayed the role of Seema Singh, the love interest of the lead actor Govinda. The hit pair of the 90s returned on screen with their superb comic timing.

Aunty No.1

Another comedy released back in 1998 once again starring Govinda and Raveena will make you go ROFL. In the film, Raveena Tandon essays the role of Sandhya, while Govinda disguises into a woman. A must watch for sure.

Anari No.1

Raveena Tandon plays the role of girl-next-door Sapna in the film Anari No 1. The film is a must-watch for any Raveena Tandon fans as she is the instigator of a kidnapping gone wrong.

