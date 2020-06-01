Sanjay Dutt Expresses Love For Mom Nargis In Lovely Tribute On Her 91st Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt has shared the most heartfelt tribute for his mother, the iconic legend Nargis Dutt, on Monday to mark her 91st birth anniversary. It has been 39 years since the Mother India actor passed away, but her memories have been kept alive by her son through beautiful and candid photographs. Sanjay Dutt took to his social media account and wished his mom - the best actress, best wife, best mother - a happy birthday by sharing a montage of black and white pictures of Nargis and a caption that reads, "Happy Birthday Ma, miss you❤️".

Have a look:

Read | Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for school, says 'feel proud to be an alumni'

The Vaastav actor has often posted throwback memories of his mom as well as dad, late actor Sunil Dutt. He had shared heartfelt notes for both his parents to commemorate their death anniversaries recently. Sanjay, Nargis and Sunil Dutt's only son, had shared a post for his late mother, legendary actor Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary. He had shared a throwback picture with her and had written a heart-wrenching post for his mom who succumbed to pancreatic cancer right before his debut in the entertainment industry.

He had written, "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom.".

Have a look:

Read | When Sanjay Dutt confessed that his sisters advised him not to woo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What's next for Sanjay Dutt?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is all set to begin filming of the comedy action drama Blockbuster Gang, soon as the nationwide lockdown is lifted, producer Sandip Singh said. According to the filmmaker, the team plans to go on floors in July-August if all goes well. Co-produced by Dutt and Anand Pandit, the story of Blockbuster Gang revolves around three dons and their gang members who aspire to become a don one day. The cast of the film will be complete when the lockdown is lifted, Singh said.

Read | When Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional speech about his late father Sunil Dutt

Read | International Nurses Day: Sanjay Dutt thanks healthcare professionals for selfless work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.