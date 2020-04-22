Raveena Tandon Tries Her Hand At #SavageChallenge; Video Inside

Many Bollywood celebs are currently quarantining at their homes. Actor Raveena Tandon has also been doing the same. She has spent a lot of quality time with her loved ones. The actor recently took on the #SavageChallenge on social media. Read on to know more about the story:

ALSO READ | Did You Know Raveena Tandon Was Not An Industry Outsider? Check Out Her B'wood Connections

Raveena Tandon takes on #SavageChallenge

Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to share a video with her fans where she took part in the internet trend, #SavageChallenge. She shared a collage of all her pictures with the song running in the background. The #SavageChallenge is based on Megan Thee Stallion’s song by the same name.

Raveena Tandon also went on to caption the picture as, “sassy, moody, nasty”, referring to the lyric of the song. The #SavageChallenge has been gaining a lot of popularity at the moment. The challenge has been taken on by several celebrities and Raveena Tandon is the latest one to join the list.

ALSO READ | Here's A List Of Raveena Tandon's Shelved Movies That You Must Know About

Check out Raveena Tandon’s video here

The latest song, Savage, by Megan Thee Stallion has been gaining a huge amount of popularity among social media users. The song also introduced the new #SavageChallenge on the internet where fans are seen dancing to the song. The dance routine is an easy mix of freestyle steps that anyone can attempt while being at home during the quarantine.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Contributes To Akshaya Patra Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin recently took on the #SavageChallenge. In the video, one can see Hailey Baldwin trying to get the steps right while Justin Bieber is goofing around in the background. Hailey Baldwin ended the dance with twerk.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Enraged With China For Allegedly Restarting Its Wildlife Trade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.