Ziddi Cast Had Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon And Others In This Guddu Dhanoa Directorial

Ziddi is a 1997 action drama, directed by Guddu Dhanoa and produced by NR Pachisia. The plot of the film revolves around a hot-tempered and stubborn man who is feared because of his ruthless ways and severe punishment to the local hoodlums. Later, the man avenges the death of his brother and sister. The movie went ahead to receive critical acclaim and became one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the year, reportedly earning ₹292.5 million at the box-office. The movie was remade in the Tamil, Kannada, and Bangladeshi languages. Here's all about the cast of Ziddi and the Ziddi film's villain name.

Ziddi cast

Sunny Deol as Deva Pradhan

Ajay Singh Deol, most commonly known as Sunny Deol is a very popular Indian actor, director, producer, and politician. He was cast to play the lead character of Deva Pradhan in the movie. Sunny Deol has been acknowledged with many awards, like the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Feature Film), National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Raveena Tandon as Jaya Pradhan

Raveena Tandon is a very well-known Indian model, actor, and producer. She was cast to play the lead character of Jaya Pradhan, opposite Sunny Deol in the movie. Raveena Tandon is also an environmentalist and has been working with PETA, since 2002.

Anupam Kher as Ashok Pradhan

Anupam Kher is a very celebrated Indian actor and former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India. He was cast to play the character of Ashok Pradhan in the movie. The actor has won two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards in his career.

Farida Jalal as Jaya’s mother

Farida Jalal is an evergreen Indian actor. She was cast to play the character of Jaya Pradhan’s mother in the movie. She is best known for her character-driven characters in independent cinema and for supporting work in the mainstream Bollywood movies. Farida Jalal has received four Filmfare Awards and two Bengal Film Journalists Association Awards.

Ashish Vidyarthi as ACP Inder Kumar Saxena

Ashish Vidyarthi is a well-known Indian actor and a motivational speaker, known for his work in industries of over ten different languages. He was cast to play the character of ACP Inder Kumar Saxena in the movie. He has won a National Award and over three Filmfare Awards in his career.

Ziddi old movie cast

Ziddi (1964) is a Hindi language movie, directed by Pramod Chakravorty. The movie cast Joy Mukherjee and Asha Parekh as the lead characters. The movie went ahead to become the fourth highest-grossing film at the Indian Box Office of the year.

